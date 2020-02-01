Ekta Kapoor Calls Mother Shobha Kapoor 'goddess' And 'boss' In A Birthday Post; Watch

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Saturday wished her mother, Shobha Kapoor on her birthday by sharing a heartfelt video in her social media account. Ekta shared a compilation of pictures and stories of her mother on Instagram. The video has glimpses of Shobha with Ekta's son Ravie. The video also features Tusshar Kapoor and veteran actor Jeetendra.

Ekta Kapoor wishes her 'boss' mother

In the caption of the video, Ekta wished her mother a happy birthday. She then wrote that Shobha is the one person that makes ''her world goes round''. She also called Shobha her biggest support as well as her biggest worry. She also mentioned that her mother was a ''goddess'' and she is fierce, loyal, smart and soft. In the end, she added that all Aquarians rule her life.

Ekta Kapoor also recently celebrated the first birthday of her son. She had invited all her friends from the entertainment industry on Ravie's birthday. In attendance were big names from the film and television industry like Karishma Tanna, Esha Deol, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Pearl V Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza.

Ekta had announced last year on January 27 about Ravie's arrival in the world. Ekta had Ravie through surrogacy. She also shared with her fans the process and what she had to do to bring Ravie into the world. The producer is currently busy with all her television shows and digital projects as well.

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

