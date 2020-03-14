Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview March 14, 2020: Anurag & Mr. Bajaj Have An Intense Arguement

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will see a major twist in the plot, fans will see ex-lovers Anurag and Prerna confronting each other. The romantic love story has now been converted into a revenge drama. In the upcoming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, audiences will witness Prerna avenging her dead daughter. Anurag Basu will also soon be seen coming face-to-face with Mr Bajaj.

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, fans will see Komolika ruling over the entire Basu business and family. Meanwhile, Anurag will welcome Prerna in an unfriendly manner. Anurag will be seen saying that the Basu family greets everyone with respect even if the person is their enemy.

Prerna has an evil reply for Anurag, she replies saying that she is here only to witness how everything is ruined. On the other hand, Anurag and Bajaj will be seen arguing with each other. Mr Bajaj will tell Anurag that Prerna hates him now. He adds that Prerna is not Anurag’s anymore. Mr Bajaj also blames Anurag for killing the innocent Prerna years ago.

Fans are glued to the television screens to discover what will happen in the lives of Anurag and Prerna in the upcoming episodes. The romantic love story with immense love has turned into a hateful revenge story. Stay tuned for further updates about Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

