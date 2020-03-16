'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 16 Written Update: Prerna Wants To Invest In Anurag's Plan

In the March 16 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika thought Anurag deliberately lost the auction to Prerna. Mr. Baja and Prerna, meanwhile, wanted to invest in Anurag’s mall. They came to the Basu’s party to discuss it with Anurag.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 16 episode began with Anurag telling that Prerna was living a life she deserved. Even though they are not together he would make sure she was happy. Komolika said so it must be that Anurag lost the auction for Prerna’s sake. Anurag left but Komolika kept thinking how Prerna became so sharp in business.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bajaj said he wanted to partner up with the Basus for business. Shaumik said Anurag should not have any problem. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj went to meet Anurag. Seeing them Anurag said he was shocked to see them there as they were spoiling his party.

He and Prerna have an argument and Mr. Bajaj took Prerna aside to talk to her. Nivedita came and told Anurag that Prerna and bajaj wanted to invest in their mall project and wanted six percent of the share. Komolika and Mohini also discussed the matter and urged Anurag not to give in to the deal.

Mr. Bajaj told Prerna that he had underestimated her. He had thought she would not be able to handle it but he was impressed with how she handled everything. He also informed her that he would be returning back the next day. Prerna said she would snatch everything from the Basus.

She also thanked Mr. Bajaj for encouraging her. Suddenly a romantic song started playing and the host asked everyone to come for a dance. Komolika-Anurag, Prerna-Mr Bajaj danced to the songs. Prerna and Anurag also danced together. Anurag told Prerna that she should not have come since she did not follow the theme of red `and white for the party. Prerna replied back that she did not like red anymore. Anurag began to recall the past. The episode ended here.

