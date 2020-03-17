'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' SPOILER: Komolika Sets New Plan To Defeat Prerna; Anruag Ignores!

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan play the popular role of Prerna and Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After fans witnessed Anurag and Prerna's union after a long wait, the makers of the show brought in Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj with a leap of eight years. And now Prerna is back with a full-fledged mission of defeating Anurag and his flourishing business. Now that Komolika is aware of Anurag's weakness, she implements a yet new plan to defeat Prerna and Mr Bajaj.

Komolika, who thinks Anurag deliberately lost the auction to Prerna and Mr Bajaj, has lost all her cool seeing Prerna's confidence. Moreover, Anurag also warns her to not poke her nose into Prerna's business matters. In the recent episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans got a glimpse of Anurag trying his level best to show his true feelings, and pretend that he loves Komolika.

Anurag also tells Komolika to let Prerna live the life she deserves. Even though they are not together he wants to make sure she is happy. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo shows how the Basu's are irritated with Prerna's whereabouts and how Prerna challenges all of them. And now Komolika has planned a new trap to defeat her and bring her down. The twist in the tale comes to light when Anurag comes to know about it and wonders what will Komolika do next. According to his expressions, it is quite evident that Anurag will also leave no stone unturned in saving his ladylove from the vicious trap that Komolika will set for Prerna.

