'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 17 Written Update: Mr Bajaj Warns Anurag

In the March 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna vowed revenge on Anurag and Komolika. Mr Bajaj warned Anurag. Mohini, Nivedita and Komolika tried to figure out why was Prerna back.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 17 episode began with Komolika asking Mr Bajaj why did he bring Prerna there. He asked Komolika was she scared that Anurag would leave her for Prerna. Komolika replied no since Anurag himself had pushed Prerna from the bridge.

Meanwhile, Prerna went to the washroom to compose herself after her talk with Anurag. She went to Anurag and Komolika’s room and had a flashback. She decided she would snatch everything from Anurag and would never make the same mistake twice.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 16 Written Update: Prerna Wants To Invest In Anurag's Plan

Anurag saw Mr Bajaj and went to him asking why was the latter there. Mr Bajaj replied that he and Prerna were guests. Anurag asked why was Prerna there but Mr Bajaj said that Anurag could not affect Prerna anymore since times had changed. Anurag asked him to leave the city but Mr Bajaj said retorted back.

Meanwhile, Mohini saw Prerna in Anurag’s room and asked what was she doing there. Prerna said she had come to clean a stain. They started arguing and then Prerna left while Mohini looked worried. Later, Anurag saw Prerna stumble and went to hold her. Nivedita asked Prerna to stay away from their family.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 13 Written Update | Kuki Gets Kaushik Arrested?

After the party ended, Mohini asked how did Prerna come to the party. Rakhi asked how did Prerna and Anurag got separated. Tapur said as much as she heard, Prerna had left him. Mohini said it was for the good but now she did not understand why was Prerna back.

Nivedita said that Anurag thought Sneha was his daughter and Komolika never complained. Even when he took Prerna and Sneha’s name in the sleep she never taunted him. Komolika said that it meant Prerna would target her now. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 12 Written Update: Anurag Finally Meets Prerna

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 02 Written Update | Anurag Tries To Kill Prerna?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.