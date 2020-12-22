Karishma Tanna's Birthday Bash: Ekta Kapoor, Guru Randhawa And Others Attended The Party

Actor Karishma Tanna turned 37 yesterday on December 21. The actor threw a grand birthday party which was attended by several celebrities from the industry. Celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Guru Randhawa and many more were photographed by the paparazzi outside the venue. Take a look at who all attended Karishma Tanna's birthday party.

Celebrities who attended Karishma Tanna's birthday bash

Karishma Tanna threw a birthday bash and invited several friends of hers from the TV and film industry. As they all reached the venue, they were captured by the paparazzi and posed for them. Actor Riddhima Pandit posed for the paparazzi as she was about to enter the venue. She wore a black co-ord set and paired it with a black sling bag. Producer Ekta Kapoor posed with her as she was dress in a navy blue dress and accessorised it with a number of bracelets.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana arrived at the party with his wife Akriti Khurana. The couple was dressed in casuals yet looked stylish. Singer Guru Randhawa wore a black t-shirt and paired it with a black jacket. Actor Daisy Shah looked different from the rest of the guests as she was dressed in a satin floral dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of hoops and wore a pair of strappy heels.

Model-turned-actor Urvashi Rautela was seen in a black bodycon dress and paired it with sneakers. Other celebrities who were present at the party were Manish Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Suzzane Khan and Harleen Sethi amongst the others.

Birthday girl Karishma Tanna wore a black velvet jumpsuit and looked elegant. She shared a few glimpses from her party where she hired a band to play live music at the birthday. She also shared a few pictures and video from her birthday party with all the celebrities. Take a look at some of those here.

Karishma Tanna on the work front

Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. Some of Karishma Tanna's shows are Nagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Kahi To Milenge, Qayamat Ki Raat, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, and Jhalak Dikhlaja. She made her Bollywood debut with Dosti: Friends Forever in 2005 and was later seen in films like Sanju, Grand Masti and appeared in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

