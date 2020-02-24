Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For February 24: Virat Forces Prerna To Marry Him

Today's episode started with Prerna who was shocked to see Anurag being brought by Virat’s men. She pleaded him to let go of Anurag. Virat forced her to marry him in order to save Anurag. Virat's men brought Anurag who was unconscious to the cliff and tied him up with a rope to the car.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 20 Update | Anurag Reveals Viraj's Truth

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 19 Update | Prerna & Anurag Find Out The Truth

Virat started cutting the rope and Prerna got shocked. She begged him to not to do so. She agreed for the marriage and Virat stopped cutting the rope. He took her to the havan and aksed the Pandit to proceed with the marriage. He started chanting mantras and asked them to wear the garlands. He put the garland forcefully on Prerna’s neck who was still looking at Anurag.

He asked his men to video record everything so that Prerna does not deny the marriage later. His men record the marriage send it to Komolika. Komolika gets excited and wishes to witness the marriage ceremonials in person.

Anurag regains consciousness and the pandit flees. Virat got furious because the wedding was stopped and walked towards Anurag on seeing him smirking at Prerna. He hit him multiple times while fighting and hits on his head with a stone.

Anurag started remembering their past moments. Prerna saw Anurag’s condition and immediately took the knife fallen on the ground and warned Virat to stay away from Anurag. Virat took out his gun and pointed at Anurag and Prerna was shocked.

As he was about to shoot Anurag, Prerna struggled with him and pushed him off the cliff. In the process, Prerna got shot in her stomach and Anurag held her shocked. He tried to take her in the car but it was locked. He ran with her to the streets and asked her not to lose hope. He saw various couples and recalled his last moments with Prerna and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 21 Update | Will Anurag Save Prerna From Viraj?

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 18 Update | Viraj To Marry Prerna The Next Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.