'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update | February 25: Anurag Regains His Memory

In the latest episode of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Anurag regains his memory and welcomes a little baby girl in his family. Prerna tries to reveal Komolika’s real face in front of Anurag.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay written update

The episode starts with Anurag holding his baby in his hand. He talks to the baby and says she looks the same as her mother. The baby holds his finger and stops crying. He smiles and places a kiss on Prerna’s forehead. She wakes up and is shocked to see Anurag.

Anurag tells her that she is their baby and then says he remembers Prerna saying that they will have a girl child. Prerna takes the baby in her arms. Meanwhile, Komolika comes to the cliff and sees Viraj’s goons lying on the ground. She calls Viraj and finds that his phone has been lying there.

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 19 Update | Prerna & Anurag find out the truth

Komolika gets a call from Nivedita and she asks her to reach the hospital. Anurag while talking to the baby says that they have already kept her name. Everybody reaches the hospital. Anupam enquires about Anurag when the nurse informs them that Prerna has delivered a baby girl and Anurag is with her. Anurag informs everyone that he remembers everything. All the family members get happy after listening to this.

Anurag asks the baby to see his family. The nurse asks to take the baby to keep her in the incubator. Meanwhile, Anurag goes out to call Veena. Anurag calls Veena and says that he has become a father. Moloy asks Prerna to sleep and not think of anything. Prerna thanks Moloy for always supporting her and being there for her.

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 20 Update | Anurag reveals Viraj's truth

Moloy asks Prerna to come home as his daughter-in-law. Komolika is shocked to hear that. Prerna agrees to Moloy. Anurag sees Komolika and thinks about talking to her. Komolika sees her surgeon and turns away.

Prerna cries and tells Anurag that she was in love with him and she was saving him from Komolika. She says Komolika’s doctor has sent some pics and that she is responsible for his accident. Prerna reveals to Anurag that Sonalika is Komolika. He gets shocked. Prerna asks him to check the phone. He sees the video of Komolika’s new face.

What the next episode has in store for you

Anurag slaps Sonalika and tells everyone that she is Komolika. Anurag fills Prerna’s maang. Komolika steals their baby and asks Prerna to give her Anurag in return for her baby.

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 21 Update | Will Anurag save Prerna from Viraj?

Also Read| Kasautii Zindagii kay written update for February 24: Virat forces Prerna to marry him

Image Courtesy: Still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.