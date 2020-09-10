Ekta Kapoor Goes For Getaway With Anita Hassanandani & Other Stars To 'seek Calm Inside'

On September 9, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures, which featured her few friends from the TV fraternity. The pictures in the slideshow featured Ekta along with popular TV actor Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy and screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh. As the lockdown has eased out, Ekta enjoyed a weekend getaway. Instagramming the album, the 45-year-old producer wrote, "Stepped outside to seek calm inside", along with an amulet emoji. Scroll down to take a sneak peek into Ekta's vacation with her friends.

Ekta Kapoor's trip with friends

Although Kapoor has limited the access of comments, the slideshow managed to garner more than 41k double-tap on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other side, Mushtaq Shiekh showered love on the producer and wrote a comment, which read: "This should be rechristened as the 'sequence' trip. #epicfun" while Anita Hassanandani asserted, "Suchhaaaa fun trip". Actor Ruchika Kapoor, who did not join the squad for the weekend getaway, wrote, "Missedd youl !!!".

Interestingly, not only the slideshow of group photos, but the media feed of Ekta Kapoor also saw a picture, which featured her with Riddhi Dogra and Krystle D'Souza. The trio posed like divas in the selfie. While sharing the picture, Kapoor added three blue-clour heart emoticons in the caption.

Ahilyabai Holkar scene controversy

Apart from giving a sneak peek into her vacation with friends, Ekta Kapoor recently grabbed headlines after the recent show of her, Virgin Bhaskar 2, offended a section of society. The producer asked for an apology for using the name ‘Ahilyabai’ in her show. In the letter, the Alt Balaji owner stated that she is not involved with the show creatively but is apologising on behalf of the team.

“It has just been brought to my notice that there is a scene in an ALTBalaji show ‘Virgin Bhasskar 2’, where a hostel named ‘Ahilyabai’, has been depicted, which has offended a certain section of society. The scene that is being pointed towards was never meant to be an act of disrespect, with only a first name being used as the name of the hostel, with no surname mentioned”, read her letter.

