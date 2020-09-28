Ekta Kapoor Shares Hilarious 'internet Vs Real-life' Clip, Says 'insta Is Not Always Real'

Ekta Kapoor recently entertained fans with a throwback video from her trip to Turkey. The producer took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video featuring actors Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy. Sharing the moment with fans, Ekta Kapoor said, ''Urs truly has tried to act!''. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram video.

Ekta's Instagram vs real life

This video was shot two years back in Turkey. With it, Ekta Kapoor showed a funny example of Instagram vs real life. She also mentioned that the video was directed by Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy. In the video, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Reddy can be seen sitting on a sofa surfing on their phones. Karan starts recording a video for Instagram, everyone pretends to be excited about his video and then goes back to scrolling Instagram.

They make fake videos for Anita and Ekta's Instagram post as well. Towards the end, the stars are done with their social media postings and are seen greeting each other good-bye. Ekta Kapoor's video caption read as, 'Shot two years ago in turkey on how wats on insta is not always real ...directed by @rohitreddy !!! Urs truly has tried to act! Tried being d operative word'.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others wish Ridhi Dogra on her birthday; see posts

Fans agree with Ekta & say 'so true'

Ekta Kapoor's fans were quick to share their responses over the hilarious video. They praised Ekta over her acting. One of the users said, 'So true .. social media life is not always wat we see ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»', while another commented, 'thank you for this wonderful tbâ¤ï¸'. Another fan's comment read as 'The best thing which matters is the happy memories build in the journey of life..ðŸ™'. One of the users wrote, 'This brought a smile on my face ... you guys are love ðŸ’•'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Ekta Kapoor Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor announces 'Broken But Beautiful' S3, introduces lead characters Rumi & Agastya

Ekta Kapoor recently announced the third instalment of Broken But Beautiful. Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, she posted a short video that spoke about incomplete love stories and broken hearts, indicating that the third season will have a tragic side to the story. Ekta Kapoor has also mentioned that the lead characters in this tale will be Rumi and Agastya.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor and her friends from TV industry get attacked by bees, check video

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor shares an adorable picture of her close friends along with a sweet caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.