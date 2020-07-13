'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Update: Anurag Hospitalised, Prerna To Sign Papers As His Wife?

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes is all set to kick start a trail of fresh episodes from today, July 13, 2020. Parth Samthaan aka Anurag and Erica Fernandes aka Prerna are total dagger heads as Prerna thinks Anurag is responsible for her lost child. Previously on the show, Prerna made too many concrete plans to destroy Anurag's business.

And now, since Prerna bumped into Anurag after years, the duo indulge in an argument. A peon stops Prerna from moving towards the construction site, but she doesn't listen. As Anurag comes to know about it, he runs behind her to stop her. Prerna tells him that she is not scared, but Anurag is no less, which again triggers her.

Anurag asks Prerna to speak out her feelings, but the latter tells him that she feels disgusted on seeing him. Anurag keeps taunting her and brings back all the dreadful memories from their past. He makes her extremely angry so that Prerna moves from there and saves herself from danger. The arguments go on and on and a sudden disaster takes place when Anurag hurts himself and faints. Despite Prerna's screeches, Anurag doesn't get up and she rushes him to the hospital.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star Parth Samthaan shares quirky selfie from sets; See pic

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star Erica Fernandes resumes shooting, says 'I'm on my way'

The very moment Prerna gets Anurag hospitalised, the nurse informs her to sign some papers and also asks her if she is his wife. Prerna then asserts to be Anurag's wife. Will she sign the papers?

On the other hand, the Basus are eagerly waiting for Anurag to return home. However, the very moment Komolika calls him up, the nurse informs Komolika that his surgery is taking place and that his wife has been taking care of him at the hospital. As soon as the news is out, Komolika loses her cool. She gets infuriated by Prerna's move and kick-starts her new plan to get Mr Bajaj involved. Komolika calls up Mr Bajaj and informs him about the blunder. How will Mr Bajaj react to it?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes

When the show was previously put to a halt due to the pandemic, Prerna was on a hands-on mission to destroy Anurag's business. She came back with an all-new avatar to destroy Basu Industries. Anurag, who knew about her whereabouts, decided to remain mum and let Komolika handle it.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' new promo: Will Sneha unite Anurag & Prerna again? Watch

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.