Ekta Kapoor Treats Herself To A Brand New Car, Welcomes It With Buddy Vikas Gupta

Ekta Kapoor has treated herself to a brand new car on Tuesday, February 23. The Naagin producer was spotted outside her residence alongside Vikas Gupta as she celebrated the addition of another luxury item to her collection. In the pictures, that have gone viral online, the posh white car can be seen decorated with a flower garland with the owner of the car giving a warm smile for the camera.

Ekta Kapoor's net worth

Ekta Kapoor is the joint Managing Director and Creative Director Of Balaji Telefilm Ltd which is one of the prodigious production house in Bollywood. Ekta has more than 100 serials, Bollywood movies and OTT web shows under her belt. As per Top Yaps, Ekta Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around 13 million dollars. According to a report in Celebrity Net Worth, Ekta Kapoor earns around 2.5 crores monthly. Ekta reportedly resides in a plush Juhu Bungalow named Krishna and the worth of the property is estimated to be 25 crores. Back in 2012, the producer purchased a luxury flat worth Rs. 7 crore in Mumbai.

Recently, Ekta took to Instagram, to congratulate buddy Krystle D’Souza as she is all set to make her film debut in the upcoming mystery-thriller Chehre. While sharing a stunning picture, Ekta stated how Krystle is gearing up to make her film on April 30. Calling it a ‘fan pic’, wished her luck. Check out the post below:

Inki movie aaa rahi hai! My bestie baby debuts on 30 April in #chehre ! Clicked This fan pic ! Baaad mein inke pass time Nahi ho tohhhh?????

On the professional front, Ekta recently released yet another OTT show titled Bang Baang -The Sound of Crimes. This murder and suspense drama sees Faisal Shaikh and Ruhi Singh in the lead role. Directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, the plot of the film revolves around a dead body found in Udaipur where Inspector Meera is given the responsibility to solve the case. During the investigation, the case gets linked with the daughter of the Royals of Udaipur who went missing five years ago.

