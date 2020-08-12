'Naagin 5' Update: Surbhi Chandna Shows Off Her Quirky Mang Teeka With A Stunning IG Story

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram stories to share a quirky yet interesting post regarding her first look from Naagin 5. The fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for her arrival on the show in her full character avatar. The season 5 of Naagin began with Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

However, Surbhi Chandna will also appear on the show along with Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Surbhi Chandna, along with the others, will play the role of their reincarnated forms. According to several news portals, Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent whereas, Mohit will play her love interest. Sharad, on the other hand, will most likely be seen as the antagonist who will eventually turn out to be positive as the show progresses.

Surbhi Chandna shows a glimpse of her mang teeka from 'Naagin 5'

Surbhi Chandna has already begun her shooting schedule for Naagin 5 due to which she teased fans with a glimpse of her first look. The actor shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen looking at a huge gif of a “googly eye” as she poses for the camera in front of her.

However, fans were quick to spot her glittering eyes along with the "mang teeka" which she wore for the story that she uploaded. Fans were delighted to find out that they will soon be able to watch Surbhi Chandna back on television once again. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the promo for the serial will be out soon and thus fans are quite eager to watch it.

Fans of Surbhi Chandna are eager to watch her on the show and have shared her boomerang first look all over the net on her fans pages. The comments too mention that they are eager to watch her in Naagin 5 as the show will get to see a new twist with a bunch of new characters. Naagin as a show has kept audiences hooked to it for years now and thus fans are excited to see what twist would Surbhi Chandna’s character bring to the serial.

People : I Stan The Best

.

.

.#SurbhiChandna @SurbhiChandna

Me : I Stan The Best+Cute KidðŸ˜‚â¤

.

.

.

Aren't We All Lucky To Get Back Our Fav Again In Same Month "August"ðŸ’ƒðŸŒ pic.twitter.com/eb6xJ2famr — âœ‹•â“‚â’ºÄ´â“ˆ•ðŸ¨ (@jyotsana333) August 12, 2020

