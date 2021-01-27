Krystle D'souza Wishes Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie Kapoor On His Birthday; Shares Video

Today, January 27, 2021, marks the birthday of Ravie Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s son. Actor Krystle D’Souza who is a dear friend of Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a video with the birthday boy as she wished him. Read along and take a look at the video and more.

Krystle D’Souza shares birthday wish for Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie Kapoor has turned two years old today on January 27, 2021. Krystle D’souza, who is one of the closest friends of the producer, shared a short video on the photo-sharing platform which was a compilation of moments of the two spending time together. The toddler and Krystle seem to enjoy each other’s company quite a lot as it is visible in the video.

She wrote for caption, “Happy birthday my rockstar Ravioli” followed by a red heart emoji. Fans of the actor too wished the birthday boy in the comments section under her post. The video, so far, has received over 22k likes. Take a look at some of the comments under the adorable video.

Ekta Kapoor's posts for son Ravie Kapoor

Earlier this morning, Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her 2-year-old son. She called him her landmark gift and also the turning point in her life, conveying all the love for him within a few words. The picture she shared with her son was adorable for sure.

She penned along with it, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked (in a good way) n say ‘I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu”, followed by a series of red heart emojis.

The 2-year-old kid has received love and wishes from many of his mother’s friends from the industry and followers which include Smriti Irani, Shweta Tiwari, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassnandani, among others. Kapoor had her son Ravie Kapoor on January 27, 2019, through surrogacy and is often seen sharing pictures with him on several occasions and festivals.

