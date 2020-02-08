Naagin 4 Actor Jasmin Bhasin To Quit The Ekta Kapoor Show? Read Details

Naagin 4 is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television. The entire Naagin franchise is one of the highest-rated series in India ever. Ekta Kapoor recently launched the latest season of the series, Naagin 4. The current season stars Anita Hassanandani, Sayantani Ghosh, Nia Sharma, and Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin Bhasin, to bid adieu to Naagin 4?

According to various reports that have been doing the rounds, actor Jasmin Bhasin will reportedly be exiting Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. She has allegedly finished shooting for her final episode on the show. Reportedly, Jasmin Bhasin has quit the show because she is not happy with the way her character is progressing in the show.

Jasmin Bhasin is currently seen as Nayantara in Naagin 4. She plays the role of Manyata's adopted daughter who was swapped with Brinda. Jasmin Bhasin’s role in Naagin 4 was to add fuel to the mystery of the show, however, the show reportedly went off track with it.

If reports are to be believed then Anita Hassanandani's character, Visakha will be trying to kill Jasmin Bhasin’s character on the show. This can be one of the ways in which Jasmin Bhasin’s journey on the show will come to an end. However, an official confirmation on the same is currently awaited from the makers of Naagin 4.

On the other hand, ever since the show started airing in December 2019, Naagin 4 has been topping the TRP charts. The current season opened to high expectations from the makers after delivering three hit seasons previously. Naagin 4 has been very engaging for its viewers, all thanks to its numerous dark twists and turns.

