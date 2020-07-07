Did You Know Ekta Kapoor's First Marathi Serial Was 'Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena'?

Ekta Kapoor has produced nearly 50 Hindi serials under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. So far, she has produced several web shows as well as movies. Ekta Kapoor has been ruling over the Hindi television industry for several years and has also tried her hands at producing Marathi serials. The first-ever serial she produced in Marathi was Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena. The popular show aired on Zee Marathi for nearly a year.

Ekta Kapoor's first Marathi production: Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena

The popular Marathi TV serial aired on Zee TV starred debutant actors Mrunal Dusanis and Abhijeet Khandkekar along with an ensemble cast of Sanjay Mone, Suhita Thatte, Sumukhi Pendse, Amita Khopkar. The show created by Ekta Kapoor followed the story of an NRI who falls in love with a simple and humble guy. During an interview, Ekta Kapoor had said that she did not care about the lavish sets nor the star-cast and only cared about the story-line. She also said that the viewers mean the most to her and pleasing them with exactly what they wanted to see, was her duty to show.

The show then followed their love story and explored their lives and their hardships faced. Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena had become popular for the actors’ chemistry and the unconditional love they had for each other. The show also portrayed the story of two sisters Isha and Shamika who were taken away by their mother to New York after the demise of their father. The first episode of Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena aired on June 14, 2010, and went off the air on January 13, 2011.

Apart from this, Ekta Kapoor also produced Marathi serials like Rang Maza Vegla, Mission Dosti.com, Bandh Resmache and Arundhati. All of these television shows were family dramas and mostly received positive reviews from the audience. Ekta Kapoor has also produced TV shows in other languages like Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Some of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming productions in Hindi include Naagin (Season 5), Brahmarakshas (Season 2), Keshav Pandit (Season 2) and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (season 2). All of these shows fall under the thiller and crime genre.

