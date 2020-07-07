'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Shares Shooting Experience, Says, 'I Miss Old Times'

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya resumed shoot recently after three months’ lockdown. Recently, Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya shared her experience on shooting on the sets with coronavirus precautions. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Shraddha Arya said that the Kumkum Bhagya cast is like a family, and hence she is very excited to be back. However, she added that she is a little confused about the new normal.

Shraddha Arya mentioned that even sharing food is impossible. She said that she misses the time when there was no coronavirus. Shraddha Arya recently posted a picture of her from the sets of Kundali Bhagya. In the picture, the actor was seen wearing an orange ethnic ensemble. Her look was completed with bindi and jhumka. Not to miss her loose curls and embroidered mask that made her look even more beautiful.

In the recent past, BTS pictures and videos from the unaired episodes of the show have gone viral on social media. In the videos, Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya is seen wearing a white coloured Anarkali dress and complementing the attire with an orange coloured dupatta. Her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar can be spotted wearing a black coloured shirt and similar coloured jeans and complementing the look with an orange coloured jacket.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha can be seen wearing a beautiful white coloured sari with golden design and a contrasting orange coloured blouse. Her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia can be seen in a light grey coloured informal suit with a black coloured t-shirt and a red coloured pocket square. He also wore a pair of white coloured shoes to complete the look.

It has been reported that both Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have resumed shooting after three months. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actors were asked to stay indoors. However, a few of the television shows are now given a nod to start shooting. The cast and crew of the shows are making sure that they follow all the health restrictionss laid down by the government. According to reports, new episodes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will air on July 13, 2020.

