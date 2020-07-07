Jennifer Winget-approved TV Series List To Binge-watch This Week

Jeniffer Winget is a famous TV actor known for her many famous roles. Jenniffer started out as a child actor and was seen in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya and many more. Her first big break came in the show Karthika where she played the role of a struggling singer. In her next role, Jennifer was seen in a famous TV show called Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Sneha who was the daughter of the protagonist. Jennifer is reportedly one of the highest-paid TV actors in India. The audiences have adored watching Jennifer in many TV shows but which TV shows does Jenniffer watch to spend her time? Here's a list based on her Instagram post.

Also Read | Esha Deol to make her TV debut in 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi' as Samridhi Devi?

Heroes

Heroes is an American drama series that revolves around a bunch of people who realise that they have superhuman abilities. They then use their abilities to evade catastrophic events. The show has four seasons and it started in 2006 and ended in 2010.

Also Read | Here is the cast of 'The Office' that made the show a memorable TV classic

Lost

Lost is another American drama series that revolves around the people who board a flight from Sydney and Los Angeles. The plane crashes midway and the survivors find themselves on a mysterious island. The show has over six seasons and was launched in 2004.

Also Read | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & other Marathi TV shows that resumed shoot post lockdown

Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under is an HBO show about a family who owns a funeral home in Los Angeles. It has over five seasons and was launched in 2001. It was a critically acclaimed show and won a place in The Guardian's "100 Best TV Shows of the 21st Century" list.

Also Read | Balika Vadhu Quiz: Check your knowledge of Avika Gor's famous Indian TV show

In Treatment

Another HBO series, In Treatment features the story of a psychotherapist and his daily schedules with patients. The series stars Gabriel Byrne as Paul, who is the psychotherapist. The show was critically acclaimed and won many Emmy, Golden Globe and Writers Guild awards.

Prison Break

Prison Break is a very famous TV show about two brothers, Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield. Lincoln has been sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit and Michael devises a plan to help his brother escape and clear his name. The show was extremely popular.

Promo Pic Credit: Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.