Ekta Kapoor's Wish For Surbhi Jyoti On Her 32nd Birthday Has A 'Naagin' Twist

Surbhi Jyoti is hands down one of the most celebrated faces of the Indian television industry ever since she starred in Zee TV's superhit show Qubool Hai and Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. Jyoti turned 32 today, i.e. May 29, 2020, and heartfelt birthday wishes from her contemporaries and fans started pouring in on social media. However, Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish stood out from the rest as she gave it a hilarious Naagin twist.

Ekta Kapoor wonders if it's 'Nagpanachami' today as she wishes Surbhi Jyoti on her 32nd birthday

Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame after she starred alongside Karan Singh Grover in Zee TV's popular show Qubool Hai. Later, the television actor stole hundreds of hearts after she featured in the third instalment of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin. Therefore, to wish her ex-Naagin on her 32nd birthday, Ekta Kapoor decided to wish her in a humorous way. She took to her Instagram stories to share a stunning photograph of Surbhi Jyoti and captioned the post writing, "Is today Nagpanachami??? Happie Bday @surbhijyoti (sic)" Have a look:

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, her Naagin 3 co-star and another eminent face of the telly world, Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram too to wish the actor on her birthday. Alongside sharing a selfie with Surbhi Jyoti, Hassanandani also penned a long heartfelt note for her. The caption of the post read,

"The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption.

You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could’ve spent all these years together.

I’m glad I have you in my life now ...thank you for being YOU.

we may not talk everyday, meet very often but I need you to know that I count on you ... and would want you to count on me for life.

Happiest birthday @surbhijyoti ...

Love you! Wish you all the happiness in the world"

Yet another Naagin 3 co-star Heli Daruwala too wished Jyoti on her 32nd birthday. Daruwala took to Instagram to share a compilation of photographs merged into a video and penned a heartfelt caption for the post. The caption read,

"She is more than a sister, more than a bff, she is my HOME away from home....meri JYOTIâ¤ï¸.. @surbhijyoti .. thank you for touching my life in the most amazing way.. i love you forever..!! ðŸŒ¸ðŸ’œðŸ¤

Ps - i clean my room thrice before she enters because madam ke OCD ka khauff plus CID nazarðŸ˜‚

Also she doesn’t let me have tea or coffee or fruits after 7pm because she loves meðŸ’ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸..!! ðŸŒ¸ðŸ’œ And we make our own English breakfast...just saying...ðŸ˜…

Meet me in the naaglok ðŸ... it is safe..!!ðŸŒ¸ (sic)"

Check out other birthday wishes by Television actors below:

