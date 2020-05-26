Surbhi Jyoti & Hina Khan Rock In Traditional Yellow Suit: Who Styled It Better?

Television stars like Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan have not only impressed fans with their acting prowess but also with their trendsetting fashion choices.

From western to ethnic, the divas have time and again vowed the fashion police with their trendy looks. Both actors aptly know how to keep their fashion game strong. Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan were seen slaying in yellow traditional ensembles. Have a look at it here:

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti shone brightly in a yellow ethnic attire for one of the photoshoots. The diva opted for a long Anarkali suit. The frock of the suit extends till the bottom covering her legs and features a golden border. The suit features intricate floral embroidery work done in yellow thread. The back of the suit contains straps with pom-poms.

The actor accessorised her look with drop-down golden earrings and bangles. Minimalistic makeup with a bindi on her forehead rounded off her look. Surbhi Jyoti opted for a braided hair-do to complete her look with strands of her hair left open to gently caress her cheeks.

Hina Khan

While Surbhi Jyoti opted for an Anarkali suit, Hina Khan was slaying in a yellow sharara. The midi-kurta of the sharara features intricate embroidery work done all over it along with bell sleeves. The diva paired her look with sharara pants.

Hina Khan kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories. Her look was accessorised by statement earrings and a mogra flower in between her fingers. Hair tied in a neat bun completed this traditional avatar of Hina Khan.

Professional Front

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 psychological thriller Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The plot of the film revolves around a young boy who falls in love with an older woman. However, later his love turns into an obsession. She was also seen essaying the role of housewife in the short film Smartphone. Surbhi Jyoti was last seen portraying the role of Laila in Star Plus’ fantasy drama show Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!

