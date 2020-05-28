When BFFs Surbhi Jyoti & Surbhi Chandna Aced 'sassy Bride Look' With Glares

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna are amongst the most sought after actors in the Indian television industry. While Surbhi Jyoti rose to prominence with her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Chandna, on the other hand, rose to fame after playing the lead in Star Plus' show, Ishqbaaz, along with Nakuul Mehta. The duo is known to be BFFs and their pictures together speak volumes of their amazing bond. Known for their classy fashion statements, here's a look at the time when Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna aced the sassy bridal look with glares for their respective shoots.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti pulled off a dazzling bridal lehenga for one of her shoots. She looked as glamorous as ever, with the dainty Maangtika and exquisite bridal jewellery. The Naagin 3 actor glammed up her look with a closed neck ornament (choker) which looked stunning. She opted for minimal makeup and wore the dupatta on her head. All eyes were on her black sunglasses, which made Jyoti look classy. Fans in huge numbers commented on her photo. Check out.

Also Read | 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma Shares Sarcastic Post, Fans Agree With Her Thoughts

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, during her stint in Ishqbaaz as well as Sanjivani, had pulled off the bridal avatar quite a lot of times. She also gave it a twist once, as she paired her bridal look with jeans and pink dupatta. After which, the actor shared pictures in the perfect bridal wear, with the right accessories and makeup.

The pictures that garnered much more attention, were the ones from the shoot, in which she wore black sunglasses. Surbhi Chandna opted for a neat hairdo and wore a beautiful flower crown too. Her pink lehenga was all about intricate work and embellishments. Fans loved Chandna's look and dropped endearing comments on her photos.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Who Wore Mirror Work Blue Lehenga Better?

Surbhi Joyti and Surbhi Chanda's projects

In June 2018, Surbhi Jyoti played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Balaji Telefilms show Naagin 3 as the female lead. The show received massive love and ended in May 2019. In 2020, Surbhi Jyoti also featured in the song, Aaj Bhi, alongside Ali Fazal. The music album has garnered more than 32M views on Youtube.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti & Zendaya Look Every Bit Gorgeous In Similar Red Bow Gowns; See Pics

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Sanjivani 2, alongside Namit Khanna. The show was well-received by the audience. As of now, due to the pandemic, there are no further updates about Surbhi Chandna's upcoming ventures.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Or Surbhi Jyoti: Whose Bridal Look Do You Want To Copy?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.