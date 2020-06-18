Ekta Kapoor Shares 'Pavitra Rishta' Montage As She Remembers Manav And Archana

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise has left the entire country in a state of shock. One of the many people to recently pay tribute to the late actor has been producer Ekta Kapoor. She posted the opening video of her much-loved serial Pavitra Rishta, where the actor played the lead role. The video has refreshed quite a few memories for Sushant Singh Rajput fans.

Ekta Kapoor’s tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Ekta Kapoor recently posted the credits video and the theme song of Pavitra Rishta while remembering the actor and his work. The montage features Sushant Singh Rajput’s character, Manav Damodar Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in the shoes of Archana. In the short video, Manav can be seen protecting Archana in small yet significant ways without even revealing his face or taking up credits for it. Producer Ekta Kapoor has written in the caption for the post that Manav and Archana will forever remain special to people and to the team that worked on it. She has also added an impactful two-liner about mist and eyes. Have a look at the post made by Ekta Kapoor on her official Instagram handle here.

The story of Pavitra Rishta revolved around the life of Archana who worked very hard to meet the needs of the family. It also starred actors like Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Karan Veer Mehra in pivotal roles.

The show Pavitra Rishta was much loved amongst people as they found the story well written and executed. Most of the fans were of the opinion that the relationship and love between Manav and Archana were pure and authentic in every way possible. The show was Sushant Singh Rajput’s second serial after he made his debut with Star Plus 2008 serial, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After good and impactful work in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput was offered roles in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013, with the film Kai Po Che!.

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

