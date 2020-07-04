Ekta Kapoor Shares Throwback Video From The Sets Of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most popular daily soaps of India. The TV show still enjoys a huge fan base not just in India but all over the world. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recently completed two decades since its airing. Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback video from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on the occasion of 20 years of the show. Let’s take a look at the video.

Ekta Kapoor's throwback video from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video when the show completed three years and hit the mark of 1000 episodes. Along with the video, Ekta Kapoor also posted a long caption to talk about the show and video. In the caption, Ekta Kapoor said that the show continued to grow and so did the shooting hours and crazy schedules of the team. Ekta Kapoor revealed that the team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi put in almost 18 hours daily for the show. She thanked all the writers, creatives and actors of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She specially thanked actor turned politician Smriti Irani for becoming a cabinet minister and making them all proud.

Ekta Kapoor recalls interesting memory of the show

Ekta Kapoor had also shared a video where the pivotal character of Tulsi is seen introducing the audience with the Virani family. Sharing the video, Ekta Kapoor had also penned down a heartfelt caption where she recalled an interesting memory from the show. In the caption, Ekta Kapoor said that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was so popular that during an earthquake in Gujarat, people took their TV sets out to watch the show. She added that this has been the most humbling moment for her. See Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post here.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started airing from July 3, 2000. The show enjoyed a huge viewership for eight years as it ended in 2008. The plot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around Virani family and their relationships with each other. One of the lead characters in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's cast was of Tulsi which was played by Smriti Irani. Other important characters in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's cast were Mihir Virani (Ronit Roy/ Amar Upadhayay), Ansh Gujral (Akashdeep Saigal), Baa (Sudha Shivpuri), Lakshay Virani (Pulkit Samrat), Mona Kapadia (Mandira Bedi), and Karan Virani (Hiten Tejwani).

