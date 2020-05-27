Ekta Kaul Grooves On A Quirky Number, Calls It 'pregnancy Boredom'; Watch Video Here

Ekta Kaul is one of the well-known actors in the television industry. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a quirky video of her having a fun time with her baby bump and it is too cute to miss. This video has been receiving lots of love from netizens.

In the video, Ekta Kaul can be seen in her home avatar holding a balloon on each hand and grooving to a quirky number all happy and excited. The house can also be seen all lit up with disco lights. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “You can completely, completely unfollow me after you watch this!!! #lockdownpregnacy #pregnancyboredom”. Watch the video below.

Fans went on to give lots of love to the picture as they went on comment on all things nice. The picture has also been garnered with several likes. Some of the users wrote, “Bold enough to keeping it real on insta and of course very cute,” “Be happy and also take care,” “so cute,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Ekta Kaul is very excited and happy about her becoming a mom and it is also quite evident as she shares happy posts on her social media handle. On April 5, 2020, the actor took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and the world. She shared a sweet picture with her husband Sumeet Vyas flaunting her baby bump. The duo took the internet by storm with this exciting news.

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas are currently spending their time together in their Mumbai home. They have been giving glimpses to their fans on how they are spending their time together during the lockdown. Sumeet has also been sharing adorable pictures of him and his wife are having some good time together.

The actor revealed that his wife can deliver anytime soon. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sumeet said that this is Ekta’s ninth month and it could be at the end of this month or either the first or the second week of this next month. He also said that she is ready. The actor also revealed that he is very excited but at the same time he is also worried about how will he manage everything.

