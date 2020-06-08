Kartik Aaryan Requests Alia Bhatt To Recommend Him To A Bollywood Director; Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan has worked with some of the ace directors of Bollywood like Imtiaz Ali and Anees Bazmee. However, it seems the actor has one particular director in mind with whom he wants to collaborate on a project. In a recent episode of his Koki Poochega show's segment, he opened up about it and also said he wants Alia Bhatt to introduce him to the director. Here's what it is about.

Which Bollywood director does Kartik Aaryan want to work with?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kartik Aaryan had expressed his desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently, on his Instagram show, 'Koki Poochega', he expressed his desire once again and this time he wants Alia Bhatt to recommend him. He was asked what are the questions he would throw at Alia Bhatt if he interviewed her for his show.

However, the actor revealed that he would not question her, rather has a request to make. He said, "Alia ko main puchhunga ki please meri sifaarish Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir se karo na" ( I will ask Alia to recommend my name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir).

This is because Alia Bhatt is currently working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look of the poster for the movie was released in January. A collage of two photographs captures Alia's transformation from a young girl to a brothel owner. Here's a look at the posters of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has come with his own show on Instagram called Koki Poochega to keep his fans entertained even during the lockdown. He interacts with various people and also answers some of their questions. Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan also posts hilarious and creative videos on Instagram to keep his fans entertained. Helping him in this venture is his sister, Kritika Tiwari. The duo has created a number of videos on Instagram. Check out the videos here.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan was last seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie also starred Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. In the movie, Kartik played the dual role of Veer and Hooda's younger self. The movie released on February 14, 2020 and garnered a lot of praises and appreciations from fans as well as critics.

For the upcoming year, Kartik Aaryan has a lot of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Dostana 2 which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. He will also star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Pilfer Singh with Amyra Dastur.

Image credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagra, Alia Bhatt Instagram

