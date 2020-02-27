'Emergence' Cancelled Or Renewed For Another Season? Details Here

Emergence is an American mystery drama created by Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas. The drama revolves around Jo, a police chief, who takes in a young girl she finds at the sight of a mysterious accident. She soon discovers that the girl has no memory of what happened or who she is. The investigation into what led to the accident draws Jo in and gets her caught up in a conspiracy larger than she could have imagined with the child's identity at the centre of it.

'Emergence' Cancelled: Is there going to be an Emergence season 2?

Started in September 2019, the show aired 9 episodes before their mid-season break. It returned to the TV in January 2020 and aired the final four episodes. The series aired a total of 13 episodes in its first season. Although the plotline was different, fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that the show was trying to catch up with thrillers like Stranger Things, Lost, and more. While the show gained average ratings, the viewership seems to be growing to post the end. Fans are now speculating whether they will see Emergence cancelled.

Is Emergence renewed for another season?

The makers of the show have not announced whether the show will be renewed for another season or be cancelled. There have been a lot of fan theories about what will happen. Judging from the past screening and ratings, it is evident that the channel has been struggling for a while to find a series for their Tuesday 10 pm slot. One fan theory suggests that the channel already has low ratings and due to the pressure, the fans might get to see Emergence renewed.

Is Emergence cancelled after season one?

The series finale aired on January 28, 2020. The fans who regularly followed it are waiting for Emergence season 2. But the real question is whether fans will get to see Emergence renewed or will there be an Emergence season 2? With multiple speculations coming to light, some of them suggest that fans will see Emergence cancelled due to its low ratings. Regardless, fans will have to wait till April or May to find out whether that channel got Emergence renewed or cancelled.

The channel often changes the schedule and orders for one-time airings like The Douglas Dynasty and Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! These prime-time shifts have fans wondering whether they will eventually witness Emergence getting cancelled. If the prime-time preemptions are anything to go by, it is possible that the channel is already cluing fans in on its eventual demise. Historically, the channel is known to cut cords with the genre-appealing series with only Lost being able to survive for six seasons.

