Emmy Awards 2020: Who Is Andrij Parekh, The Award-winning Director Of 'Succession'?

The Emmys 2020 winner’s list is finally here. This year’s winner’s list is being applauded for its diversity and an Indian descent director is also part of it. Indian-Ukranian descent cinematographer and director Andrij Parekh has won the Emmy award for Best Director for a Drama Series for one episode of Succession. So who is Andrij Parekh? Here are all the details you need to know.

Emmy Awards 2020: Who is ‘Succession’ director Andrij Parekh?

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic resulted in many awards shows going virtual this year. The Emmy Awards 2020 that took place on Sunday, September 20, 2020, were also virtual and host Jimmy Kimmel helmed the show from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Even though the ceremony was virtual this year it managed to create headlines with its historic wins and diverse nominations. One such win that is creating headlines everywhere is Succession director Andrij Parekh. Andrij won the award for Best Director for a Drama Series for his contribution to the satirical comedy show Succession. Andrij won the award for directing the episode, Hunting.

Career and personal life

Before Succession, Andrij Parekh has worked on many critically acclaimed projects. He has worked on shows like 13 Reasons Why, Watchmen, Succession, and Brave New World. He also worked for movies like Blue Valentine, It’s Kind of Funny Story, Dark Horse, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Madame Bovary, and The Zookeeper’s Wife.

Andrij Parekh was born to a Ukrainian- Indian (Gujarati) family. As mentioned on his website, he completed his college education from Carleton College, NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and the FAMU Film School in Prague. At the NYU’s Tisch he studied cinematography. During his time at NYU, he bagged a nomination for the 1998 Eastman Excellence in Cinematography Award.

Succession

Succession is an HBO satirical comedy-drama series. The show revolves around a dysfunctional family who is fighting to gain control of their global media and hospitality empire after the family’s patriarch is uncertain about his health. This HBO drama series has been created by Jesse Armstrong and premiered on June 3, 2018. The show’s success has already led to it being renewed for a third season.

In 2020, Succession bagged 18 nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. This included a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and nine acting nominations. The satirical show won the Outstanding Drama Series award, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award to Jesse Armstrong, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series to Andrij Parekh, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series to Cherry Jones.

