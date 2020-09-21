Emmy Awards 2020: As 'Schitt's Creek' Bags 7 Awards, Take A Look At Details

The CBC show Schitt's Creek and its cast bagged almost every award for their nominations in the Emmy Awards 2020. From Outstanding Comedy Series to Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, the show and its actors dominated the award function and phenomenally swept away most of the awards at the function. Take a look at all the awards won by Schitt's Creek and its cast at the Emmy Awards 2020 in the article below:

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' dominate

Schitt's Creek's award list - The show

Outstanding Comedy Series

One of the biggest and the most prestigious win for Schitt's Creek in the Emmy was The Outstanding Comedy Series Award. Other shows to be nominated were Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. In 2019, the award was bagged by the show Fleabag.

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020: 'Succession' fills 'GOT' void with 18 drama-series nominations

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards 2020 was received by Schitt's Creek writers Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino. The duo received the award for their outstanding writing on their CBC show. Andrew Cividino is a Canadian film director and screenwriter who is best known for his movie Sleeping Giant. Dan Levy is also an actor on the show and is one of the main writers for Schitt's Creek.

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020 nominations: 'Mandalorian', 'Watchmen' & 'Euphoria' get surprise nods

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series was also awarded to Schitt's Creek. Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino, the writers who also directed the show, bagged this award. Other shows that were nominated were The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Will and Grace, Ramy, Modern Family.

Schitt's Creek's award list - The actors

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards 2020. Other actors to be nominated were Betty Gilpin for GLOW, D’Arcy Carden for The Good Place, Yvonne Orji for Insecure, Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Marin Hinkle for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Kate McKinnnon for Saturday Night Live and Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live.

Annie Murphy is a Canadian actor who has been seen in shows like Story of Jen (2008), Lick (2010) and A Windigo Tale (2010). She is best known for her work in Schitt's Creek.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy for Schitt’s Creek won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at Emmys 2020. Others to be nominated were Andre Braugher for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mahershala Ali for Ramy, Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live, William Jackson Harper for The Good Place, Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Sterling K. Brown for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Tony Shalhoub forThe Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Daniel Levy is the son of Eugene Levy and is a Canadian actor, director and writer. He is well known for his projects like The Hills: The After Show and The City: Live After Show.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the function. Other actors to be nominated were Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Ted Danson for The Good Place, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method and Ramy Youssef for Ramy.

Eugene Levy is a Canadian actor and comedian. He has been seen in the American Pie films and has done many other notable works. He has also won a Grammy.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Schitt's Creek at the Emmy Awards 2020. Others to be nominated were Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me, Issa Rae for Insecure and Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish.

Catherine O’Hara is a Canadian-American actress, writer, and comedian. She has been seen in films like Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003), and For Your Consideration (2006).

Also Read | Netflix breaks record for the most Emmy Awards 2020 nominations; check out the list

Promo Pic Credit: Annie Murphy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.