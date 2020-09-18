KRS Vs KHMK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

Krasnodar will lock horns with FC Khimki in a Russian Premier League clash at the Stadion FK Krasnodar, Saturday, September 19, 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, KRS vs KHMK Dream11 team and probable KRS vs KHMK playing 11.

KRS vs KHMK live: KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction and preview

Krasnodar have come from behind to snatch draws in their last two games. The team is currently seventh in the table having won three, lost two and drawn two. Khimki, meanwhile, are still searching for their first league victory having come into the league after securing promotion last season and are bottom in the standings with three points. They have drawn three of their seven games. Based on current form and performances, our KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction is that the Krasnodar are favourites to win the tie.

KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction: Krasnodar vs FC Khimki Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other twice before with neither of the teams emerging victorious on either occasion. Both games between these two sides have ended in draws. Their first encounter was a goalless draw, while both teams found the net once in their second encounter.

KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction: Probable KRS vs KHMK playing 11

Krasnodar probable XI - Safanov (GK), Kiao, Ramirez, Petrov, Martynovich, Gazinskiy, Claesson, Utkin, Vilhena, Wanderson, Berg

FC Khimki probable XI - Lantratov (GK), Gapon, Idowu, Tikhiy, Bozhenov, Polyarus, Kuat, Troshechkin, Lomovitskiy, Dyadyun, Koryan.

KRS vs KHMK live: KRS vs KHMK Dream11 team, top picks

KRS vs KHMK live: Krasnodar top picks

Vilhena

Berg

KRS vs KHMK live: FC Khimki top picks

Lomovitskiy

Koryan

KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction: KRS vs KHMK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Lantratov

Defenders - Gapon, Idowu, Ramirez, Petrov

Midfielders - Lomovitskiy, Vilhena, Utkin, Wanderson (VC)

Forwards - Berg (C), Koryan

Note: The above KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, KRS vs KHMK Dream11 team and KRS vs KHMK top picks are based on our own analysis. The KRS vs KHMK Dream11 team and KRS vs KHMK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Krasnodar Twitter