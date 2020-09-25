'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Erica Fernandes And Harshad Chopda To Collaborate?

Will the television heartthrob Harshad Chopda and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes star in a project together? The two actors were recently spotted taking selfies with each other before boarding their flight for Goa. The two might have some new announcement about collaboration as their fans are suspecting, however, there is no official confirmation. Read on to find out more about the mystery man with whom Erica was earlier taking pics.

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda to collaborate?

Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram a few hours ago to drop a few hints about her upcoming project. She shared a pic with a mystery man whose face can't be identified, she captioned her story as "Guess Who?". However, the person's face can't be seen clearly.

Many fans are however tweeting about the mystery man to be Harshad Chopda. Harshad Chopda is a TV actor who is famous for featuring in hit TV serials like Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye and the most recent being Bepanaah. She shared this mirror selfie click 8 hours ago and currently has landed in Goa.

However the fans are still not confirmed about the new project that the duo will feature in, but they are excited for a new venture between these two successful TV actors. Here are a few comments by their fans on the same.

IS THAT HARSHAD CHOPDA WITH ERICA???? IS THE NEWS ABOUT MUSIC VIDEO REAL!???? OMG I WILL SCREAM pic.twitter.com/nmj6HzQSm4 — êª–êª—êªŠà°•ê«á»‰ â· (@_DevAkshi_) September 25, 2020

HARSHAD CHOPDA WILL BE FEATURING IN A MUSIC VIDEO AND THAT TOO WITH ERICA FERNANDES!! ðŸ’ƒðŸ˜



Someone tell me I am not dreaming and this is actually happening ðŸ˜­ðŸ¤§ — Neha (@iridescent_n) September 25, 2020

harshad & erica together in a music video. GOSH, SO MUCH POTENTIAL RIGHT THERE! — ðŸŒ™ (@pragyaaa_) September 25, 2020

Well Erica and Harshad together onscreen ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

This is gonna be interesting!!!! pic.twitter.com/tgu1JBFnd7 — ðŸŒ¸ðŸ•Šï¸Just_a_thoughtðŸŒ¸ðŸ•Šï¸ (@Khyal_Bnke_Agye) September 25, 2020

a goa background and two beautiful people erica and harshad, gosh, gonna love it and cant wait — êª–êª—êªŠà°•ê«á»‰ â· (@_DevAkshi_) September 25, 2020

Erica recently shared a scenic video which she shot from her car a few hours ago as well. By the looks of it, Erica and Harshad's fans would have to wait for some more time before either of the two reveal any further hints about their upcoming project together. Take a look at the recent story that Erica shared.

Image courtesy: Erica Fernandes Instagram story

Erica Fernandes's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay updates

As Kasautii Zindagii Kay gets closer to its final episode, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Priyanka is shocked to learn that Samidha is Sneha; whereas, Anurag could be seen rejoicing in Prerna's victory. Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj puts forth a new demand to demean Komolika and Anurag as well. In the recent episode that will air today one can also see that Prerna will plan to adopt Samidha with Mr Bajaj, it will also show that Prerna will blame Anurag for Sneha's death.

Promo Image courtesy: Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda Instagram

