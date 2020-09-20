Erica Fernandes' Makeup Tutorial Videos Her Fans Must Check Out

Erica Fernandes is a popular TV actor who is best known for playing the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose alongside Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Currently, the actor plays Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The small-screen actor has even featured in various South films like Babloo Happy Hai, Vizhithiru, Buguri, to a name of few. Besides her acting career, Erica Fernandes is also an active social media user. Check out Fernandes’ makeup tutorial videos that you can try on your own.

Erica Fernandes’ Makeup Tutorial Videos

Erica’s Bronze Makeup Look Video

Erica dropped a beauty tutorial which showed her fans how one could get a bronze makeup look, which is perfect for any outings. From the base to the final look, the actor showed every minute detail in this 2 minutes IGTV video. In her caption to this video, Erica mentioned the name of the products she used to have this classy bronze makeup look. She captioned this video as “Makeup guide to The Bronze Makeup Look.”

Erica’s Peachy Flush Makeup Tutorial

Well, whether it is a party or date night, women love putting on makeup and looking well dressed all the time. So, Erica shared another tutorial where she teaches fans how to get a peachy flush. Moreover, the actor has even mentioned the products she has used in this makeup tutorial and also how to use them to get a subtle look which she prefers most of the time.

Erica’s Tutorial For Purple Look

A few months back, Erica shared yet another video which showed how to get the perfect purple look. Like all of her other videos, in this one too, she mentioned the products she has used. The whole look was based on the purple base, and it looked fabulous on the actor. Erica Fernandes started by applying the professional primer, followed by dabbing some foundation and concealer. She also taught how to get eyebrows on point, followed by the eye makeup routine.

Erica Fernandes' YouTube Channel

Erica Fernandes started her YouTube channel in the year 2011 on November 24. Since then, the actor has gained over 67 million views and has over 1.16 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Besides this, a few months back, Fernandes also received silver and golden play button from YouTube for crossing 1 million subscribers.

