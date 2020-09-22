Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoilers: Mr Bajaj Backs Prerna, Gives Apt Reply To Bossy Komolika

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay will soon be ending. The show is currently filled with many twists and turns as the show is nearing its end. Kasautii Zindagii Kay features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. Even though the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has completed shooting for the rest of the episodes, but its last episode is set to air on October 3rd. Take a look at the Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoilers from today's episode that will air on StarPlus in a while.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoilers: Mr Bajaj & Komolika

In the previous episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it was revealed that Prerna's 51 per cent stakes from her company Bajaj City were transferred in Komolika's name. But now the serial is set to take an unexpected turn where Mr Bajaj would reveal that Komolika has to pay Rs 200 crores in a short duration, else she has to leave her seat as the boss of the company. While in office, one can see Komolika and Prerna sitting in a room together, Kiomolika starts telling Prerna to tell all the staff that she is the holder of 51% of the company's stakes and therefore is the boss of the company. She also indicates Prerna to let everyone know about who they should report to from now on.

While Prerna could be seen minding her business with her files and keeps mum, Mr Bajaj enters the office at the same time and replies to Komolika after hearing her speech. Komolika is further shocked when Mr Bajaj tells her that she has to pay Rs 200 Crores and only then can she become the boss of the company and if she can't do the payment the deal would be cancelled.

In the precap of the show, it was also shown that Anupam wants to come back to Nivedita's life by visiting her house. However, he gets into an argument with his mother in law Mohini, who tells him that he can't live in her house as he and Nivedita are divorced. But to Mohini's shock, Anupam replies that he and Nivedita are just separated and not legally divorced yet. Take a look at the precap of the episode that will air today.

