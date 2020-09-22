Erica Fernandes Teases Fans With 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan' While Sporting White Saree

On September 22, Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes shared a post, in which she looked gorgeous in a white saree while flaunting some "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan". The post of the actor had two pictures. One of the pictures gave a brief glimpse of Erica's eyes whereas in the second picture she was seen striking a stunning pose with an all smiling face.

Apart from writing "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan" in the caption, she also gave the credit to her stylist for the saree and the makeup. While concluding her caption, she added a few hashtags, such as #love and #positivevibes, among many others. To accessorise her attire, the actor picked a couple of bangles and a pair of white jhumkas along with a bindi on her forehead. Scroll down to take a look.

Erica Fernandes' Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan post:

READ | Erica Fernandes' Makeup Tutorial Videos Her Fans Must Check Out

Within a few hours, Erica's post managed to receive more than 125k double-taps from her 2.8M Instagram followers; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans started praising the grace and elegance of the actor in the comments section along with red-heart and fire emoticons. On the other side, a fan completed the lyrics of the song as her comment read, "Sharmo hayaaaa, Maaf hoooo". Another section of fans expressed their love for her character Prerna in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

READ | Erica Fernandes Has Been A Part Of These Popular South Indian Films; See List

READ | Erica Fernandes’ On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Shaheer Sheikh Or Parth Samthaan?

Interestingly, the 27-year-old actor recently wrapped the shoot for the show as it is going off air. The show, which started in September 2018, will telecast its last episode and conclude the season on October 3. The romantic-drama also features popular actors such as Parthh Samthaan, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in the lead characters.

A peek into Erica Fernandes' Instagram

On the other side, talking about Erica's social media feed, the actor has managed to keep her fans updated with her whereabouts. Apart from giving a sneak-peek into BTS of her project, she has often shared throwback posts from her travel diaries. Recently, she thanked her fans, who she refers to as Efjians, via Instagram story. Her fans surprised her with a souvenir note and a Kasautii Zindagii Kay themed cake.

READ | Shaheer Sheikh With Erica Fernandes Or Rhea Sharma: Which Pair Is Fans' Favourite?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.