Why Erica Fernandes' 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' Was A Massive Hit?

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Shaikh starrer, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is a popular Indian television daily soap. The serial is a romantic drama story aired on Sony TV. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi initially premiered on February 29, 2016, and continued on air till November 2, 2017, lasting for two seasons.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is a realistic and practical take on the romantic connection between Dev (Shaheer Shaikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes). The daily soap centres around their budding love story. It also focuses on Dev's close bond with his mother, while exploring other family relationships. Let's take a look at why was Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi a massive hit.

The love story plot

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has quite a practical and realistic storyline. The plot is about a romantic relationship between Dev and Sonakshi. The serial focuses on a growing love story of Dev and Sonakshi.

However, the second part twists into a different path. Here, Dev was shown to have transformed into a self-loving and heartbroken man. Meanwhile, Sonakshi had become a mature businesswoman and a single mother. Finally, after a lot of struggle, their perspective and love for each other are understood by everyone and the show ends on a happy note when Shubh utters his first words.

An amazing star cast

Alongside the leads, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Shaikh, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar. She portrays Dev's mother, Ishwari Dixit. Apart from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica Fernandes is also featured as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Impeccable chemistry between the leads

As Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is a romantic love story drama, it was mandatory for the duo to have good chemistry. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Shaikh as Dev and Sonakshi shared impeccable and remarkable chemistry. Fans of the two still miss their crackling chemistry on the small screens.

