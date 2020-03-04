The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Why Erica Fernandes' 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' Was A Massive Hit?

Television News

Erica Fernandes is currently seen as Prerna on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read on to know why Erica Fernandes' Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was a big hit.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Shaikh starrer, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is a popular Indian television daily soap. The serial is a romantic drama story aired on Sony TV. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi initially premiered on February 29, 2016, and continued on air till November 2, 2017, lasting for two seasons. 

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is a realistic and practical take on the romantic connection between Dev (Shaheer Shaikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes). The daily soap centres around their budding love story. It also focuses on Dev's close bond with his mother, while exploring other family relationships. Let's take a look at why was Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi a massive hit.  

Also Read | Erica Fernandes' achievements: Check out the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star's accolades

The love story plot 

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has quite a practical and realistic storyline. The plot is about a romantic relationship between Dev and Sonakshi. The serial focuses on a growing love story of Dev and Sonakshi.

However, the second part twists into a different path. Here, Dev was shown to have transformed into a self-loving and heartbroken man. Meanwhile, Sonakshi had become a mature businesswoman and a single mother. Finally, after a lot of struggle, their perspective and love for each other are understood by everyone and the show ends on a happy note when Shubh utters his first words. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DEVAKSHI 😍 🇧🇩 (@krpkab_jeannieaurjuju_) on

Also Read | Erica Fernandes' floral outfits that were styled in the right way; See pics

An amazing star cast 

Alongside the leads, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Shaikh, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar. She portrays Dev's mother, Ishwari Dixit. Apart from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica Fernandes is also featured as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asal mein Debjani Dutta 💙🤗💙 (@krpkabforever29022016) on

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: This BTS video of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes screams fun

Impeccable chemistry between the leads  

As Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is a romantic love story drama, it was mandatory for the duo to have good chemistry. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Shaikh as Dev and Sonakshi shared impeccable and remarkable chemistry. Fans of the two still miss their crackling chemistry on the small screens.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheer Ki Birdie ❤ (@shaheerkibirdie) on

Also Read | Erica Fernandes' special makeup tutorial for a perfect date night

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE