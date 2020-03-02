Erica Fernandes' Floral Outfits That Were Styled In The Right Way; See Pics

Erica Fernandes plays the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica, who is also a makeup and traveller blogger, often makes heads turn with her glamorous style statements. If you scroll through her Instagram, you will see that the actor has donned floral outfits quite a many times. Here’s a look at the Kuch Rang Ke Aise Bhi actor’s floral wardrobe. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Erica Fernandes' Special Makeup Tutorial For A Perfect Date Night

Erica Fernandes' best floral outfits that were styled in the right way

Erica Fernandes donned a white jump-suit with red colour floral design printed on it. She has tied her hair in a neat ponytail and worn hoops. She has applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Looks Stunning In White Outfits | See Pictures

The actor is seen posing in a white saree with red floral design printed on it, with a red colour blouse. She has worn oxidised earrings and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Erica has applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes' YouTube Channel Crosses 1 Million Subscribers

Erica Fernandes is seen posing in a parrot green colour saree with multi-coloured floral design printed on it, with a parrot green colour blouse. She has worn oxidised earrings and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. To complete her look, she has applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Top Erica Fernandes Scenes From 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.