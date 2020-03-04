Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 04 Written Update: Mr. Bajaj Consoles Prerna

March 04, 2020's episode, starts with Prerna And Mr. Bajaj arriving at the orphanage. The man at the scene tells them that the whole building burnt down due to a faulty gas cylinder. He also tells them that all the children inside the building passed away, including a newborn baby that was left there a while ago. Mr. Bajaj Shows the man Komolika’s picture and asks him if she was the one who left the baby.

Kasautii Zindaggi Kay written update Mar 04, 2020

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo: Anurag attempts to kill Prerna; watch shocking video

After seeing Komolika's photo, the man reveals that she was the same woman who left the baby. He also states that the baby also passed away in the fire. Prerna is heartbroken and starts crying. She tells Mr. Bajaj that she loved Anurag, but he killed her child. Mr. Bajaj tries to console her despite the fact that he himself is also in shock.

Prerna weeps and claims that Anurag snatched away everything from her life. She then says that she wants to die. But Mr. Bajaj tires to strengthen her will and tells her that dying is easy, but living on requires courage. He adds that the Prerna he knew would never lose hope and tells her that even if her baby is gone, Kuki still needs her. Mr. Bajaj then tells Prerna to come to London with him so that she can stay with Kuki.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: This BTS video of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes screams fun

Eight Years Later

The next scene shows Anurag is a hotel room, getting ready for a function. A man comes into the room and the two start talking to each other. At the same time, Prerna is also getting ready for a ceremony. A servant comes in and asks her to get ready. Prerna then smiles while looking at Kuki, while Anurag smiles in the hotel while looking at a man playing a Mouth Organ.

The man in Anurag's room calls him Mamu and asks him to meet him at the award ceremony. At the same time, Kuki compliments Prerna after she dresses up for the function. The Anurag and Prerna both go to a different award ceremony. Anurag meets Mohini And Moloy at his function and then goes to accept his award. He tells everyone that he is dedicating his award to his wife, Mrs. Komolika Basu.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 02 Written Update | Anurag tries to kill Prerna?

Meanwhile, Prerna also goes up to the stage of her own award ceremony. She then accepts her award and dedicates it to her husband, Mr. Rishabh Bajaj. Komolika walks up to Anurag and congratulates him. Meanwhile, at the second award ceremony, both Kuki and Mr. Bajaj go on stage and embrace Prerna, praising her for achievement.

Prerna then thinks about Anurag. She thinks that Anurag may have forgotten about her, but she has not forgotten about him. However, she believes that whatever he did to her made her a stronger woman. Meanwhile, Anurag and Komolika walk away from the stage and start arguing.

Anurag tells Komolika that she does not need to act, as they do not really love each other. He also reveals that despite being married for eight years, he never felt anything for Komolika and that his true passion was always business. At the same time, Mr. Bajaj tells Prerna that he is not ignoring her and that they will talk later. Prerna asks him when that time will come, but before they can start arguing, someone asks them to join the dance.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes' achievements: Check out the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star's accolades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.