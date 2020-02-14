Erica Fernandes' Blue Outfits In Which She Looked Extremely Stunning; See Pics

Popular television actor Eric Fernandes is known for her role in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She plays the role of Prerna Sharma in the television serial. The actor began her career by participating in beauty contests before she started acting in television serials. She is also quite active on social media where she shares beautiful images of herself. Let us take a look at some of her blue outfits.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes's Black Outfits Will Help You Style Your Attire Better; Pictures Inside

Erica Fernandes in blue

Erica Fernandes is wearing a blue sleeveless blouse and a blue saree with white and blue designs on it. Television actor Abhishek Kapur also commented "Fierce" with fire emoji on Erica's post. Take a look at her beautiful attire.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes And Some Of Her Notable Work Before Starring In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

She is wearing a dark blue sweatshirt in which she looks cute. Erica kept her hair open for the outfit. Fans commented heart emojis on the gorgeous image. Take a look at her adorable picture.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Wanderlust Pictures Will Make You Want To Go On A Vacation

Erica donned a blue designed tracksuit with a green tank top. The actor also has worn makeup and tied her hair. She has completed her outfit with white colour shoes.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Instagram Pictures Will Make You Want To Update Your Wardrobe

Erica opted for blue salwar kameez which has a golden design on it. The actor has kept her hair open for the outfit. Her outfit is designed by Astha Narang. She completed her look with makeup and red lipstick.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.