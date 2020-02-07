Erica Fernandes' Instagram Pictures Will Make You Want To Update Your Wardrobe

Erica Fernandes is an Indian actor and model who is popular for her roles in many television serials. She was seen as Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and is currently playing Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor began her career by participating in beauty pageants before she moved to acting in Television serials.

Erica Fernandes has a decent number of Instagram followers, all thanks to the pictures she posts in her glamorous outfits. Right from her dresses to her sarees and lehengas, she always picks out the best outfits. Take a look at her gorgeous pictures in glam outfits.

Erica Fernandes's photos on Instagram in the best glam outfits

Erica Fernandes always keeps her fans updated about her life and is often seen partying with her friends till wee hours. Many know that the actor is popular for her roles in daily soaps but not everyone knows that the actor has done many movies in the South. Erica Fernandes was seen in movies like Virattu, Dega, Buguri and Ninnindale and even won a few awards for them.

