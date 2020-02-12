Erica Fernandes And Some Of Her Notable Work Before Starring In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show is a revival of the previous hit show with the same name, starring Shweta Tripathi, Ronit Roy, and others. This time around, the role of Prerna has been essayed by Erica Fernandes who has become a fan favourite. However, some of her fans are clueless about her past work and often mistake the show for her debut in the industry. Here are some shows and movies that Erica Fernandes has been a part of before joining Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

Erica Fernandes and some of her notable work

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

The show aired on Sony in early 2016 and was one of the fan favourite shows for a long time. The premise of the show revolved around a man who was troubled by the death of his father. He found solace and comfort in a woman, whom he later fell in love with. However, his mother disapproved of the relationship. The show won many television awards and aired over 400 episodes before coming to an end in November 2017. In the serial, Erica played the role of Sonakshi Bose, the love interest of the protagonist.

Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu

This Tamil film released in 2013 and was a psychological thriller that was met with mixed reviews. Erica played the role of Manjari in the film. Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu told a story of a mentally unstable man Arvind who is unable to cope with the loss of his girlfriend after a tragic car accident. Things start to take a turn when he is faced with the realisation that his girlfriend or any such person never even existed in the first place. The film is filled with twists and keeps the audience invested.

Ninnindale

Erica played the love interest of the protagonist in the film. Her character Pramila arrives in New York in search of a job and runs into Vicky who is an adventurer. Pramila falls in love with him; however, she is disheartened to later find out that Vicky has no such feelings for her. The film released in 2014 and was received with mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

