Erica Fernandes's Black Outfits Will Help You Style Your Attire Better; Pictures Inside

Erica Fernandes is one of the most renowned personalities in the television industry for her remarkable role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is liked and followed for her acting skills and for the way she carries herself. Here is a look at how the actor styles her black outfits.

Erica Fernandes in black outfits

Erica Fernandes is pulling off a complete black look in this picture. She can be seen wearing a pair of casual black pants in this picture. She is wearing a bralette and has added a sheer material full sleeve top to complete the look. She can be seen wearing boots with the outfit. In accessories, her hip chain stands out as it completes the look.

Erica Fernandes has styled a saree in a unique way here. She can be seen wearing a sleeveless top with a pair of black pants. She has added a black saree which has a golden border. She has added a golden coloured belt to complete her look. In footwear, she is wearing black boots. Erica Fernandes is wearing heavy earrings and bold lip colour to finish her look.

Erica Fernandes can be seen slaying in another complete black attire here. She is wearing a pair of black pants with a crocheted top. The top also has net full sleeves. In accessories, she is wearing black shades and in makeup, she has opted for a bold red lip colour.

Erica Fernandes is wearing a black gown in this picture. She is wearing a silk gown with puff sleeves. The dress also has frills around the knee region. In accessories, she can be seen wearing a double-layered pearl necklace. Her hair has been tried into a bun with a few strands left to complement the look.

Image Courtesy: Erica Fernandes Instagram

