Erica Fernandes Moved Out Of Her House, Doesn't Stay With Parents Anymore, Know Why

Several actors from the television industry have been resuming work amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises, following the health guidelines. Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes also returned to the sets of the show a couple of weeks ago. Amid the lockdown, the filming of the show was stalled. Erica Fernandes seems to have gone the extra mile taking precautions for the pandemic crises. According to Bollywood Life, Erica Fernandes revealed that she has separated from her parents. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Erica Fernandes is not staying with her parents anymore

A few days back, Erica Fernandes' co-star Parth Samthaan was tested positive for the COVID-19 test. The actor shared the news on Instagram and even spoke about recovering and testing negative for the COVID-19 test. However, Fernandes seems to have taken some extra precautionary measures and does not want to take any sort of risk.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Wanderlust Pictures Will Make You Want To Go On A Vacation

In order to ensure her parent's safety, the actor is no longer staying with them. The actor, in a conversation with the Bollywood Life, shared that her father is a heart patient and has previously faced a couple of heart attacks and on the other hand, her mother has a medical history of contracting TB. In the interview, Fernandes even shared that she also faced some breathing-related issues.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes Looks Glamorous In Red Outfits; See Pictures

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes-inspired Looks For Wedding Wardrobe; See Pics

Considering her parents' health and safety, Erica Fernandes said that she could have met several people on sets and come back to her place but it would have had put her parents' health at risk. So, before the actor resumed work, she moved out of her parents' house. Backing it with a reason, the actor shared that would help to avoid any contact with her parents and said that staying away from them is going to be a new experience. Revealing the way she would visit her parents, Erica Fernandes shared that she would see them from outside the window.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan looks stunning in these floral outfits; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.