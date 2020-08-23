Shaheer Sheikh With Erica Fernandes Or Rhea Sharma: Which Pair Is Fans' Favourite?

Television actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starred together in the popular daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. And now, Erica plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Parth Samthaan. Shaheer, on the other hand, is a part of the drama titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, opposite Rhea Sharma and Ruslaan Mumtaz. Here's a quick peek into Shaheer's on-screen chemistry with Erica and Rhea.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' pair as Dev Dixit and Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi received massive love from the audience. The show chronicles the story of how Dev, falls in love with Bengali woman, Sonakshi Bose. Dev's mother Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) feels insecure as she sees Dev's growing bonding with Sonakshi. However, with differences in cultures and owing to the growing rift between Dev and his mother, Dev and Sonakshi separate. The love between the duo doesn't vanish and destiny brings them back together even after a leap of seven years.

Fans shared many stills of the duo's striking chemistry in the show on Twitter. A fan tweeted, "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gonna be back today on screen. The show which is irreplaceable and a masterpiece from the start to the end. To Dev and Sonakshi and cast, You are forever engraved in my heart."

Also Read | Erica Fernandes won't be replaced by Divyanka Tripathi on Kasautii, actor clarifies on IG

Also Read | When 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star Erica Fernandes wore Parth Samthaan's jacket; see pics

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma

The on-going show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke chronicles the love story of Abir and Mishti (Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma). The duo welcomes a new problem after Mishti accidentally gets involved in Karan's death. However, Abir leaves no stone unturned in supporting his lady-love. Even though the rest of his family members are against their relationship, Abir proves love wins over hatred. Shaheer Sheikh has posted a series of adorable pictures with Rhea Sharma on his Instagram wall, which speaks volumes of the off-screen chemistry. Fans time and again share their pictures and gush over the duo's on and off-screen charisma.

Recently, on Rhea Sharma's birthday, Shaheer shared a cute picture with her and also penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Belated happy birthday Angrichorni. thank you for being you." After which, fans were in awe of the duo's photo, as they flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's Top 5 moments from 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi'

Also Read | Erica Fernandes goes snip snip as she flaunts her new hairstyle; Hina Khan says 'Bang on'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.