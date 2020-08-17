Is Erica Fernandes Leaving 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' After Actor Parth Samthaan?

Actor Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna on the much-loved show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has reportedly decided to exit from the show. There have also been reports about Parth Samthaan currently serving his notice period on the much-loved show. However, there has been no confirmation from the two leads or the production house about the wide-spread speculations.

Is Erica Fernandes leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

According to various reports doing the rounds, actor Erica Fernandes is planning on quitting the fan-favourite show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is reportedly planning to bid goodbye to the show and the reason for such an exit is still unknown. Various news portals were also of the stance that Divyanka Tripathi will be replacing Erica Fernandes but the rumours were put to rest when Divyanka called it a ‘rumour’ through her social media.

Previously, it had come out as a shock for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans that the leading man Parth Samthaan was planning to leave the show. Most of the media reports said that he wanted to focus on his health since he had recently recovered from COVID 19. He was also reportedly planning to work on other projects after he quit the show. Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilm reportedly tried to convince him to revoke his decision but he was planning to quit as planned. Parth Samthaan is serving his notice period currently and the makers are looking for a replacement on the project, as per various reports and speculations

The show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has seen quite a few changes over the past few months. Previously, actor Karan Singh Grover was seen playing Mr Bajaj but he quit the show abruptly, following which Karan Patel filled in. The key role of Komolika was initially played by actor Hina Khan who has a huge fan-following in the television world. However, she quit the show within the first few months and Aamna Sharif took her place. The makers are reportedly looking for a new actor who can play Prerna after Erica Fernandes’ exit but have been finding it difficult to find the right fit.

