Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 19 Written Update: Komolika Asks Rohit To Kill Prerna

On the January 19 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika scolds Ronit for bringing Shivani instead of Prerna. Meanwhile, Viraj finds Prerna alone on the terrace with Anurag. Later she gets kidnapped by the goons who take her away in a van. But Shivani informs everyone about Prerna’s kidnapping and the men run to save Prerna.

Viraj finds Prerna with Anurag

The January 19 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag thinking that Prerna had told all the nice things for Viraj which he hoped it was for him. Meanwhile, Viraj finds them and goes to ask Prerna for an answer. Anurag tells him that Prerna has fallen asleep. When Viraj asks him if Anurag had come after him, he replies that he was with Prerna all the while and she was not in her senses. Viraj takes Prerna downstairs to rest.

Komolika scolds her little brother for the mix-up

Komolika, meanwhile, goes to meet Ronit who tells him Prerna was in the van. But Komolika checks inside and sees Shivani. In anger, she slaps Ronit and scolds him for bringing Shivani instead of Prerna. Ronit shows the picture to the goons and they point at Shivani calling her Prerna. Komolika gets furious and asked Ronit to get out from there. She asks the goons to put Shivani back and bring Prerna to her.

This time Ronit does it

In the party, Viraj makes Prerna rest but Prerna keeps talking her sleep. He smiles and goes to call Veena. Anurag, on the other hand, keeps thinking about Prerna. Komolika comes to him just then and asks if he was recalling something again. Anurag says no and Komolika leaves looking for Prerna. The goons, meanwhile, dump Shivani. Komolika points them to Prerna and asks them to kidnap her quickly. Komolika tells them to take Prerna to the address she had given. But Shivani regains her consciousness and sees the goons tying Prerna. She screams out Prerna’s name thus making her come to senses. But Ronit makes Prerna faint again with chloroform. Shivani meanwhile, runs to find Anurag and tells him that goons had kidnapped Prerna and takes her away in the van. Anurag, Anupam, Viraj and Shekhar run after the goons.

Komolika called Ronit for updates

On the road, Ronit asks the goons to put Prerna to a tempo. At the Basu home, Mohini gets that Anurag would be running after the goons now to rescue Prerna and would not rest until he had. Nivedita looks at Komolika and signalled Mohini to stop talking. But Komolika thinks that her men should not get caught. She makes an excuse of having to take medicine and goes to call Ronit. But Ronit himself calls her just assures her that he had reached on time to take Prerna from the van. He also gives her another dose to keep her unconscious.

Komolika asked Ronit to kill Prerna

Ronit informs Komolika about Anurag following the van. Komolika tells him that Shivani has informed everyone that Prerna was kidnapped. She tells him to stay away from Anurag’s sight since it might trigger his memories and he would remember him and Komolika. Ronit assured her that this time he would win. Komolika asked him not to disconnect the call since she wanted to listen to what was happening. The goons informed Ronit that Prerna was regaining her consciousness again. Komolika hears this and asks Ronit to kill Prerna. Rohit is in two minds. Komolika says it's just a simple thing to do and turns around to see Viraj at the door. The episode ends.

