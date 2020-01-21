The Debate
Does Erica Fernandes' Post About Her 'favourite Notification' Hint At Her Mystery Man?

Television News

Erica Fernandes could not stop blushing after getting her 'favourite notification'. Is her recent cryptic post about her mystery man? Read to know more.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
erica fernandes

Television actor Erica Fernandes, who is currently playing the lead of serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has kept her fans engaged and excited with her recent social media posts. A couple of weeks back, Erica took the internet by storm, when she hinted about her mystery man. In a brief caption, she clearly mentioned that she is not engaged yet. In the picture, users and fans can see that Erica is holding someone's hand and the click is focused on her ring finger. The actor again intrigued her fans with her recent post. While many of her fans started speculating about her love-life, many others are hoping that it is not a prank.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on



The 26-year-old actor has not given any details of her love-interest in any of her posts. She has not clearly said anything about the same but the caption of her recent post makes it seem that she is head over heels in love. In the recent picture, she is posing while looking at her phone. As part of her caption, she wrote, '🧿You are my favourite notification 💕📲🧿 #you #me #us'. Within an hour fans flooded the comments section and started asking who 'the lucky guy' is.

Check out the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on



Earlier, speculations of Erica dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan were floating on the internet. Their chemistry in the show and BTS pictures added fuel in the fire. But later, Parth broke his silence and reportedly denied all the rumours. 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on



(*Cover Image Courtesy: Erica Fernandes Instagram*)

 

 

