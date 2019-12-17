Erica Fernandes 'dances Till She Drops' At 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Co-star's Wedding

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes was recently seen enjoying her co-star’s wedding like a boss. Sonyaa Ayodhya, fondly remembered as Tanvi in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ruby in Nazar is all set to tie the knot with the filmmaker, Harshvardhan Samore. Erica and Sonyaa are known to be BFFs and are often spotted having a gala time together. On December 16, Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram to share glimpses from Sonyaa’s sangeet event.

Erica Fernandes dances like no one’s watching her

Currently in Jaipur, Erica Fernandes is seemingly having the best times she is enjoying the wedding of her co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya. Other actors of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast including Shubhaavi Chowksey have also joined Erica for the functions in the 'pink city'. On December 16, Erica took to share to Instagram to share pictures from the sangeet night. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor surely knows how to make her fans’ heads turn. Donning a heavy embroidered Anarkali gown, Erica looked stunning. She shared a series of fun pictures with the bride-to-be Sonyaa. In one of the photographs, Erica and Sonyaa are seen posing like boss-ladies, showcasing their fun banter. The duo looked like they thoroughly enjoyed the sangeet night. Erica Fernandes captioned the pictures saying, ‘Danced till we dropped. A crazy adventurous sangeet night.’ Have a look.

Sneak peek into Sonyaa Ayodhya's grand wedding

