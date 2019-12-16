Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 16 Update: Komolika Disguises As A Nurse To Kill Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 16 episode?

The December 16 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Ronit warning Komolika that she would get caught. Komolika went and put on a nurse’s uniform along with a mask. She entered Prerna’s room while Anurag went to get Dr Kumar.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 5: Anurag Throws A Party

Anurag told Dr Kumar that he was not comfortable if some other doctor attended Prerna. But Dr Kumar denied sending anyone. Anurag said that maybe the hospital authority sent the man but Dr Kumar said that things like that did not happen in that hospital. Meanwhile, Komolika went inside Prerna’s cabin but Anurag and Dr Kumar came there. They asked her who was she and Komolika replied that she was with Dr Somesh. Dr Kumar asked her to leave and the latter left. Anurag asked Dr Kumar about Somesh but the latter said that there were many doctors in the hospital so it was difficult to tell. Dr Kumar left to get Prerna’s report.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 13: Komolika Tries To Kill Prerna's Baby

Komolika, meanwhile, got annoyed that she missed another opportunity to harm Prerna. She told Ronit to keep Dr Kumar away as Anurag seemed to trust him a lot. Ronit went to look for Dr Kumar and on finding him called with the fake excuse of an emergency. When Dr Kumar entered the room Komolika hit him with a tray. Ronit put on Dr Kumar’s clothes and locked him inside so that no one saw him.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 12 | Prerna Gets Hit By A Truck

Veena and Shivani also arrived at the hospital to see Prerna. Veena cried seeing Prerna but Anurag assured them that Prerna and her baby were fine. Hearing this, Veena got more upset and went out of the room crying. Anurag went after her and tried to console her. Meanwhile, Komolika and Ronit came there and the latter asked her to check Prerna’s blood pressure since Dr Kumar had not come back yet. Ronit also asked everyone to stay outside. Komolika went inside and started ranting that she did not want to kill Prerna’s baby. But Komolika had no other way. She revealed her plan out loud that she would cut Prerna’s stomach, take out her baby and kill it and, then kill Prerna. But she did not realise that Prerna was regaining consciousness.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 11 | Komolika's Plan Backfires

Anupam and Moloy also came to the hospital to see Prerna and met the four outside the room. Moloy wanted to go inside but Ronit stopped him saying Prerna needed complete rest. Moloy then left to meet Dr Kumar. Shivani meanwhile recognised Ronit and got shocked. Inside the cabin, Komolika told Prerna that Anurag was hers and she came back for him. She would not let Prerna come in between them. But Anurag entered the cabin just then. The episode ended here.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 6 | Mohini Insults Prerna And Veena

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.