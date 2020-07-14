Erica Fernandes Dismisses COVID-positive Reports As ‘false News', Awaits Test Results

As of yesterday, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, Parth Samthaan tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes took to Instagram to clarify her health report. While the actress said that she had not yet received her COVID-19 test results, she also requested online portals to refrain from spreading false news.

Erica’s caption read: “It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative, I have not yet received my results. My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming. I will for sure let you guys know the end result when I learn about it”. You can check out Erica Fernandes’ Instagram story here:

Source: Erica Fernandes' Instagram

As per reports, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's cast has undergone a COVID-19 test. Fortunately, cast members like Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee have tested negative for Coronavirus. Although, actor Karan Patel did not shoot any scenes with Parth Samthaan, he still got himself tested as he wanted to be on the safer side. The shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has now come to a halt.

In a previous interview with a media portal, actress Erica Fernandes had expressed her thoughts about resuming work. While the actress said that some people did not have a choice regarding resuming work, she also said that she did not feel comfortable to work at that point in time. However, she said that if the gravity of the situation would reduce in the future then she would be comfortable to resume work.

Parth Samthaan’s Instagram Post:

Parth Samthaan shared a picture on Instagram yesterday. He broke the news of being tested positive for Coronavirus in his caption. Parth’s caption read, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care”.

Several fans expressed their concern for Samthaan in the comments section. Further, actress Divya Agarwal also expressed her concern for Parth Samthaan in the comments section. Parth's co-actor in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti Taylor also expressed her concerns for his health. You can check out Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post here:

You can check some of the comments here:

Source: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Promo Image Source: A still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo and Erica Fernandes' Instagram

