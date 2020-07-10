Unseen Pic Of The Day: Erica Fernandes Was A True Stunner During Her Pageant Days

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes is one of the most adored faces on Indian television. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her performances in shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and the recent popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently an unseen picture from the actor's pageant days has been going viral on social media which may be nothing short of a treat for her die-hard fans.

Erica Fernandes looks stunning as the pageant winner

Talking about the post, it has a collage of two pictures of the actor wherein in one she can be seen as the pageant winner and in the other, she can be seen as Prerna Sharma from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The post also proves that the actor has indeed come a long way in the industry with her talent and hard work. In the picture from her pageant days, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor can be seen sporting a pink attire along with a short wavy hairdo.

Erica all smiles as the winner of the pageant as she can be seen sporting the winning crown, bouquet, and the sash. For the unversed, the actor was crowned Femina Miss India Maharashtra in the year 2011. She was also one of the top 10 finalists at the Femina Miss India 2012.

Erica Fernandes makes strong style statement in red saree

The post also has another picture of Erica from her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor can be seen donning a red saree with striped borders which she has paired along with a checkered red and purple blouse. She has complemented the look with red bangles, statement earrings, and a red bindi. The actor's wavy locks and radiant makeup is further stealing the show in this look. The actor is often known for her beautiful traditional get-ups on the show. Take a look at the unseen picture of the actor from her pageant days.

Meanwhile, Erica has recently resumed the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay after three long months. Her co-star Parth Samthaan has also returned to the sets and is all set to step into the shoes of Anurag Basu again. The show will reportedly see actor Karan Patel replacing Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj.

