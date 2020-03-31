Erica Fernandes Turns Chef During Lockown; Finds Cooking To Be 'therapeutic'

Until very recently, Erica Fernandes was busy with her role as Prerna Sharma in the revised version of the popular daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, with the nationwide lockdown, the television actor seems to have a lot of free time on hand. And how is she making use of it? Erica Fernandes has turned chef and in an interview with the IANS, said she finds cooking therapeutic.

In the interview, Erica Fernandes from Kasautii Zindagii Kay has revealed that she loves to cook for herself and her family. But with a very busy shooting schedule for the last one year for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she was not able to step into the kitchen. But now that she has tons of time on her hands, she is spending it cooking some of her favourite dishes. A proof of this is Erica Fernandes' photos on Instagram.

Further in the interview, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame opened up about cooking is therapeutic for her, almost like a "stress buster". Cooking apparently helps her keep her calm during troubled times like these. Earlier she had tried to pass the time by binge-watching television shows and spending some quality time with her dog, basically, all that she had missed out during her hectic schedule. Therefore, it does not seem surprising at all that cooking should also be on the list.

Talking about the choice of dishes that she has cooked, Erica Fernandes said that she cooks whatever she is in the mood of eating. But she makes sure there is at least one vegetarian dish on the menu every day. She also said that she was "really glad" she got the chance to step into the kitchen and would use the time to cook to the best she can.

